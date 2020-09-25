Giant 25 tonne Gundam robot shows off its moves and other news
BBC Click's Paul Carter highlights the best of the week's technology news including:
- US companies Oracle and Walmart are to take a 20% stake in TikTok, though US President Donald Trump cast doubt on the deal unless they have what he called “total control”
- Elon Musk has revealed a new battery design for Tesla, which is claimed will give the vehicles a 16% greater range
- And an 18-metre tall, 25-tonne robot has just shown how it can move. The Gundam robot, based in Yokohama, Japan was initially due to be the centrepiece of a new factory, but coronavirus outbreak has delayed the opening
