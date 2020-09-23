Theatres look to tech to keep performing
Theatre has had a particularly tough time since the March coronavirus lockdown.
Technology is now trying to fill the void until actors can begin treading the boards again, but can it really replicate the excitement of a live performance?
Marc Cieslak disappeared down a rabbit hole to find out how a digital show based on Alice in Wonderland was put together.
