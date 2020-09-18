BBC News

Google’s zero carbon footprint and other tech news

BBC Click’s Paul Carter reports on some of the best technology news stories this week including:

  • Apple announces a new workout subscription programme called Fitness Plus
  • Google says it has now compensated for all the carbon it has ever created - the company became carbon neutral in 2007
  • Scientists discover phosphine in the atmosphere of Venus - on Earth the gas is typically associated with microbes

