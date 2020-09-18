Google’s zero carbon footprint and other tech news
BBC Click’s Paul Carter reports on some of the best technology news stories this week including:
- Apple announces a new workout subscription programme called Fitness Plus
- Google says it has now compensated for all the carbon it has ever created - the company became carbon neutral in 2007
- Scientists discover phosphine in the atmosphere of Venus - on Earth the gas is typically associated with microbes
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
- Published
- 34 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Technology