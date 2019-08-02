Australia is the world’s second largest exporter of beef, and the farms are enormous - they can be the size of small nations - making it difficult for farmers to keep across all their livestock.

So there is an increasing reliance on technology to monitor cattle. The tech can check, weight, health, eating habits, when cows give birth and even ensure there is enough water to drink.

BBC Click's Nick Kwek went to Rockhampton, the Beef Capital of Australia, to find out more.

