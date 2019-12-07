Robots in a flat - testing tech for independent living
Smart devices have been helping make homes more accessible for people with disabilities, care needs and older people for awhile.
But now the National Robotarium at Heriot-Watt University is collaborating with care providers and users of assisted living services to create technology and solutions together.
BBC Click's Paul Carter visits the Ambient Assisted Living Lab to find out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
- Published
- 31 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Technology