Galaxy Z Fold2: Samsung's third attempt at a folding smartphone
Samsung has revealed its third attempt at a folding smartphone: the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G.
Its original Galaxy Fold smartphone was delayed for several months after several early reviewers found the screens broke or were easily damaged.
BBC Click's Chris Fox went hands-on with Samsung's latest version to see what it had changed since its first attempt.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
- Published
- 26 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Technology