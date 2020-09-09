Lockdown comedy: How coronavirus changed stand-up
For many stand-up comedians performing in front of an audience, seeing their reaction and responding to it is a fundamental part of a gig.
But when coronavirus restrictions came in many stand-ups found themselves not only without a live audience but also without a venue.
BBC Click’s Spencer Kelly finds out more about how comedians kept the jokes flowing.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
