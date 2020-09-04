BBC Click’s LJ Rich looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

Uber introduces a selfie feature in its app in the US and Canada to allow drivers to confirm that some of its passengers are wearing masks

LG reveals an air-purifying face mask with adjustable fan speeds to make breathing feel more normal

A virtual-only online art museum (VOMA) is set to open with what it says is the first completely imagined gallery displaying art loaned from world renowned institutions

