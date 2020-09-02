Conversation is the only tool we have for making intellectual and moral progress, the US philosopher and neuroscientist Sam Harris has said.

He told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur that the power of conversation was being threatened.

He said: "The internet is having this dual function of allowing us to get access to really the totality of human knowledge instantaneously but it is also allowing our sense-making to shatter and our epistemology to allow for a sort of balkanisation of thought."

