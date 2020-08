TikTok has been downloaded on devices more than 2 billion times and is most popular app among young people globally.

Kristen is 15 and spends a lot of time using the app which has helped her gain more than 700k followers.

She explains the appeal of TikTok to teenagers like her and shares some of her tips.

You can find stories by other young people on the BBC Young Reporter website.

Follow BBC Young Reporter on Twitter and YouTube.