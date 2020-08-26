What’s behind the US’s proposed WeChat ban?
US President Donald Trump’s proposed ban of TikTok in the United States generated many headlines, but it is the possible ban of Tencent’s WeChat which could have a more profound impact on US-China relations.
The billion user app is not only social messaging software used by Chinese people around the world for staying in touch, but for activities like shopping, making a doctors appointment or gaming.
But it has also faced criticisms as BBC Click’s James Clayton reports.
