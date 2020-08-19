Virtual time machine: ‘I can watch my life from 2019’
Just imagine if at the touch of button you could relive memories from the last year - going back to any day in 2019 and see what you were doing.
Virtual reality artist and YouTuber Lucas Rizzotto built a "time machine" that can do just that. He recorded his 2019 using smart glasses and then converted all the footage into virtual reality.
BBC Click finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
- Published
- 2 hours ago
- Section
- BBC News