Robo-chameleon tongue's high speed grab and other news

BBC Click’s Jen Copestake looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

  • US President Donald Trump joins Triller, a TikTok rival app based in New York
  • Apple is valued at $2tn (£1.5tn) on the stock market - the first US company to do so
  • A robot with a chameleon like tongue which can quickly snatch items up to 80cm (2.6ft) away is developed

Published
1 hour ago
