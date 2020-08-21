Robo-chameleon tongue's high speed grab and other news
BBC Click’s Jen Copestake looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:
- US President Donald Trump joins Triller, a TikTok rival app based in New York
- Apple is valued at $2tn (£1.5tn) on the stock market - the first US company to do so
- A robot with a chameleon like tongue which can quickly snatch items up to 80cm (2.6ft) away is developed
