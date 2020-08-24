BBC News

Floating caravans: Tech for socially distant holidays

The coronavirus pandemic has put a stop to the traditional holiday of spending hours on a crowded beach.

Until a vaccine is found vacations with social distancing are likely to become the new normal.

The Travel Show's Rajan Datar looks at some new ideas for holidays including a caravan you can take on the sea and a kit to convert your car into a motorhome.

