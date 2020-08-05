Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Instagram rolls out its TikTok rival Reels
Instagram is rolling out its TikTok rival Reels, adding the ability to create and discover short videos to the main Instagram app.
The company had tested the features in a small number of countries but is now launching them more widely.
The BBC's Chris Fox asked Instagram's Vishal Shah what the company would offer that TikTok did not already provide.
-
05 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window