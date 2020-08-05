Instagram rolls out its TikTok rival Reels
Instagram is rolling out its TikTok rival Reels, adding the ability to create and discover short videos to the main Instagram app.

The company had tested the features in a small number of countries but is now launching them more widely.

The BBC's Chris Fox asked Instagram's Vishal Shah what the company would offer that TikTok did not already provide.

