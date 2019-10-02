What will fashion shows look like post Covid-19?

With the coronavirus pandemic leading to events being postponed or cancelled, people in the fashion world have been finding creative new ways to use technology.

One such person is world-renowned visual designer Tupac Martir, who has collaborated with artists like Alexander McQueen and Beyonce.

Even before the pandemic he and his team were collaborating with other companies to create immersive mixed reality experiences and use computer generated models to display the clothes.

BBC Click’s Jen Copestake reports.

