Click News: E-skin recreates sense of touch
Video

E-skin recreates sense of touch and other tech news

BBC Click’s LJ Rich looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

  • Google’s planned takeover of the wearable tech firm Fitbit will face a full scale investigation by the European Commission
  • US President Donald Trump says he will ban TikTok in the United States next month if it is not bought by an American company
  • An electronic skin which could recreate a sense of touch in prosthetic limbs or robots is developed by the National University of Singapore

  • 07 Aug 2020
