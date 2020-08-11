Will tech make it easier for us to grow veg?

Video

Vertical farming, where plants are grown in stacked layers, enables a greater number of crops to be grown in the same space.

Yields can be increased further by optimising the amount of light and nutrients each plant receives.

The technique is now moving from commercial applications to consumer products, but what are they like to use and why do people want them?

BBC Click’s Lara Lewington reports.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick