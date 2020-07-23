Media player
Halo Infinite: Studio hopes to 'get it right' for Xbox Series X
Microsoft has given gamers a first look at the gameplay of Halo Infinite, the next instalment of the hit series, which will be released for the Xbox Series X.
Bonnie Ross, head of developer 343 Industries, told BBC Click's Marc Cieslak what she thought the previous games had done well, and not so well.
She told him the studio hoped to "get it right this time".
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
23 Jul 2020
