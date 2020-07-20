Meet the young football fan trying to save his team!

Video

Meet 6-year-old Jacob, he's a huge fan of football team Wigan Athletic.

Just before Jacob was born, Wigan were in the Premier League and even won the FA Cup! But since then times have been tough for the club.

The club is looking for a new owner and has serious money problems. Wigan face losing 12 points which could see them relegated to England's third division.

So Jacob decided to help his team, selling his belongings to raise money for the club.