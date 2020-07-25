Click News: 3D hand-tracking wristband
3D hand tracking wristband and other technology news

BBC Click's LJ Rich looks at the best of the week's technology stories including:

  • Twitter announces plans to suspend and ban accounts linked to the QAnon conspiracy theory
  • Music streaming service Spotify launches video podcasts
  • A wrist-mounted device that continuously tracks the wearer’s hand in 3D, including 20 finger joint positions, has been developed by Cornell University. The device could be used for sign-language translation, virtual reality and human-computer interfacing.

  • 25 Jul 2020
