AI bike: High intensity cycle CAR.O.L tested

Can this high intensity interval bike boost your workout?
Exercise bikes have long been a favourite piece of equipment for exercising but now they are becoming hi-tech.
BBC Click's Lara Lewington put the artificial intelligence bike, CAR.O.L to the test.
The bike makes use of high intensity interval training based around the concept that two 20-second sprints within an eight-minute gentle cycle are just as good for you as a 45-minute run.
But what is it like to use and how does the workout really feel?
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
18 Jul 2020
