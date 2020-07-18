AI bike: High intensity cycle CAR.O.L tested

Video

Exercise bikes have long been a favourite piece of equipment for exercising but now they are becoming hi-tech.

BBC Click's Lara Lewington put the artificial intelligence bike, CAR.O.L to the test.

The bike makes use of high intensity interval training based around the concept that two 20-second sprints within an eight-minute gentle cycle are just as good for you as a 45-minute run.

But what is it like to use and how does the workout really feel?

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick