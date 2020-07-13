Beyond Zoom: The future of virtual meetings
Apps that offer more intimate meetings and flexible workspaces are being developed for virtual reality headsets.

BBC Click's Chris Fox went hands-on with Spatial and Immersed to see how they could shape remote working.

He even edited this video in VR.

