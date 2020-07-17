Click News: Research robot helps with housework

Media player
Research robot helps with housework and other news
BBC Click's Jen Copestake looks at the best of the week's technology stories including:
- US burger chain White Castle announces it will use the Flippy robot in one of its restaurants
- Oppo reveals a charger capable of charging a phone battery in 20 minutes
- Hello Robot's research robot which can help with housework, including playing with the family dog, is developed
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
17 Jul 2020
