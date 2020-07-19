Apps help orthopaedic patients prepare for surgery

Video

The coronavirus pandemic has meant healthcare systems having to delay non-emergency surgery.

In England the NHS delayed more than two million planned operations to free up hospital beds for potential Covid-19 patients.

Doctors around the country are now looking at ways they can remotely assist thousands of patients waiting for joint surgery. This includes the creation of apps and new tools to monitor patients in new and detailed ways.

BBC Click's Jen Copestake finds out more.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick