Coronavirus: Drone display says 'thanks' to key workers
Light-up drones have been used to display public health messages in the sky above Seoul, South Korea.
The 10-minute display encouraged people to wash their hands and observe social distancing, and ended with a message of thanks to key workers.
07 Jul 2020
