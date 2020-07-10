No buffering video, drone displays and other news
No buffering video, drone displays and other tech news

BBC Click's Chris Fox looks at the best of the week's technology stories including:

  • Remote areas of Kenya are set to get internet access as Google’s sister company, Loon, launches a network of giant 4G internet-enabled balloons
  • A new video format which could stop online videos buffering is developed
  • Drones light up the sky with public health messages including a thank you message to key workers in Seoul

  • 10 Jul 2020
