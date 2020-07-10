No buffering video, drone displays and other news

Video

BBC Click's Chris Fox looks at the best of the week's technology stories including:

Remote areas of Kenya are set to get internet access as Google’s sister company, Loon, launches a network of giant 4G internet-enabled balloons

A new video format which could stop online videos buffering is developed

Drones light up the sky with public health messages including a thank you message to key workers in Seoul

