No buffering video, drone displays and other news

BBC Click's Chris Fox looks at the best of the week's technology stories including:
- Remote areas of Kenya are set to get internet access as Google’s sister company, Loon, launches a network of giant 4G internet-enabled balloons
- A new video format which could stop online videos buffering is developed
- Drones light up the sky with public health messages including a thank you message to key workers in Seoul
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
10 Jul 2020
