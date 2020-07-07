Media player
How to have a big night out by staying in
Coronavirus lockdowns are being eased in some places and reintroduced in others, but the options to see theatre, comedy and opera in real-life are still restricted.
But BBC Click’s Kate Russell has a guide of where to see Broadway musicals, comedy and opera online and even some sites which will allow you to watch films and televisions together despite being in different locations.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
07 Jul 2020
