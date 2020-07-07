How to have a big night out by staying in
Coronavirus lockdowns are being eased in some places and reintroduced in others, but the options to see theatre, comedy and opera in real-life are still restricted.

But BBC Click’s Kate Russell has a guide of where to see Broadway musicals, comedy and opera online and even some sites which will allow you to watch films and televisions together despite being in different locations.

  • 07 Jul 2020
