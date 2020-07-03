Click News: Humanoid robot set for film role

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Humanoid robot set for film role and other tech news
BBC Click's Jen Copestake looks at the best of the week's technology stories including:
- TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps are banned by the Indian government
- Yoga clothing company, Lululemon, buys the home fitness tech start-up, Mirror, for $500m (£400m)
- A realistic human-like robot named Erica is set to star in a science fiction film
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
-
03 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/technology-53178465/humanoid-robot-set-for-film-role-and-other-tech-newsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window