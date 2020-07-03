Click News: Humanoid robot set for film role
Video

Humanoid robot set for film role and other tech news

BBC Click's Jen Copestake looks at the best of the week's technology stories including:

  • TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps are banned by the Indian government
  • Yoga clothing company, Lululemon, buys the home fitness tech start-up, Mirror, for $500m (£400m)
  • A realistic human-like robot named Erica is set to star in a science fiction film

  • 03 Jul 2020
