Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The robots that can cook and serve your food
As restaurants re-open after coronavirus lockdown, measures will be in place to ensure safe distancing between customers and staff.
But do we still need human beings to cook and serve our food?
From vending machines that cook you croissants fresh on request to robots that can make salads, BBC Click's Spencer Kelly looks at the technology that might one day transform our eating out experience.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
-
01 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window