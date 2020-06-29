Hi-tech greenhouses to supply UK stores with food

Video

Waste heat generated from water treatment plants will be harnessed and used to keep commercial greenhouses warm in the UK in a world-first.

Heat will be extracted from the treated water and then pumped via an enclosed loop system to the greenhouse.

Conventional commercial greenhouses might use fossil fuels as a source of heat so this method also reduces the project's carbon emissions.

The first two greenhouses to use this waste heat are currently being constructed in East Anglia and are due to be completed later this year.

BBC Click’s Jen Copestake speaks to Low Carbon Farming’s Neil Lawson to find out more.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick