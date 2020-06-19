Media player
The Last Of Us Part II: Grim but great
Set 25 years after a global pandemic, The Last of Us Part II is a grim, violent game. But it challenges the player to deal with those unsettling issues and their consequences.
The BBC's Marc Cieslak speaks with video game critics about the game, how it follows one of the most celebrated titles of the decade, and whether it succeeds.
19 Jun 2020
