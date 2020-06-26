Click News: Robo-dolphin creates a splash
Video

Robo-dolphin creates a splash and other tech news

BBC Click's Paul Carter looks at the best of the week's technology stories including:

  • Microsoft announces it will close its live streaming service, Mixer, and will partner with Facebook Gaming
  • Apple says it will move its Mac laptops and desktops from Intel to its own ARM-based microprocessors
  • A robot dolphin is created by special effects company Edge Innovations

