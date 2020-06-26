Click News: Robo-dolphin creates a splash

Media player
Robo-dolphin creates a splash and other tech news
BBC Click's Paul Carter looks at the best of the week's technology stories including:
- Microsoft announces it will close its live streaming service, Mixer, and will partner with Facebook Gaming
- Apple says it will move its Mac laptops and desktops from Intel to its own ARM-based microprocessors
- A robot dolphin is created by special effects company Edge Innovations
26 Jun 2020
