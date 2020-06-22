Media player
Joseph Gordon-Levitt on beating lockdown online
Inception and Dark Knight Rises star Joseph Gordon-Levitt was just three weeks into filming a new TV show when it was shut down due to the coronavirus.
But he wasn't going to let lockdown stifle creativity. Sometime ago he started a community online with my brother called HitRecord enabling people to start projects and find collaborators to work with.
He spoke to BBC Click's Spencer Kelly about how it worked, how he saw the future of the film and TV industry and the likely influence of social media.
