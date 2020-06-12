Click News: Robot breaks own bricklaying record

Media player
Robot breaks own bricklaying record and other news
BBC Click's Jen Copestake looks at some of the best of the week's technology news stories including:
- Google Maps adds a coronavirus alert feature in certain countries to help people plan journeys
- Fastbrick Robotics’s Hadrian X robot breaks its own speed record laying up to 200 bricks and hour
- A cable-driven robot which can track and interact with free flying insects is developed
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
12 Jun 2020
