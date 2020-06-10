Online tools to make you creative in lockdown

Media player
Online tools to help you be more creative in lockdown
From painting apps to online colouring books to becoming a virtual DJ or joining a choir via video calling, BBC Click's Kate Russell looks at the apps and websites that can boost your creativity.
10 Jun 2020
