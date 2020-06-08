Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Covid-19: Xbox Series X chief discusses pandemic launch plan
Across the world people have been turning to gaming to entertain themselves during the coronavirus lockdown.
Both Microsoft and PlayStation-maker Sony have both said that they will be releasing new consoles towards the end of 2020.
But will launching consoles in a pandemic prove difficult?
BBC Click’s Marc Cieslak speaks to head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, to find out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
-
08 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/technology-52920908/covid-19-xbox-series-x-chief-discusses-pandemic-launch-planRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window