Covid-19: Xbox boss on console pandemic challenges
Video

Covid-19: Xbox Series X chief discusses pandemic launch plan

Across the world people have been turning to gaming to entertain themselves during the coronavirus lockdown.

Both Microsoft and PlayStation-maker Sony have both said that they will be releasing new consoles towards the end of 2020.

But will launching consoles in a pandemic prove difficult?

BBC Click’s Marc Cieslak speaks to head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, to find out more.

  • 08 Jun 2020
