Could these social distancing hacks take off?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Could these social distancing hacks make it to market?

People around the world are inventing their own gadgets and designs to adhere to social distancing.

Could any of them make it to market and would you use them?

Video produced by Trystan Young.

Listen to more stories on OS

  • 24 May 2020
Go to next video: First trip out for Italian granny after lockdown