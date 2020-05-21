Media player
Robot dog tries to herd sheep
A robot dog designed for search and rescue missions has had a go at herding sheep in New Zealand.
Technology company Rocos is exploring how the Spot robot - made by US-based Boston Dynamics - might be put to work in the agricultural industry.
21 May 2020
