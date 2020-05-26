Coronavirus: UK gets remote medicine revolution

Media player
Covid-19 brings remote medicine revolution to the UK
Apps which allow doctors to connect with patients remotely have been available for a while, but the coronavirus pandemic has seen doctors finding new ways to consult with critical patient care, including reviewing scans and X-rays from home.
BBC Click’s Jen Copestake visits Harrogate District Hospital and a GP surgery in London to find out how staff have been trying to see patients remotely where they can.
26 May 2020
