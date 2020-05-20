Media player
Poor video calling? Tech advice to fix it
If you are experiencing bad video call quality it could be a caused by a poor wi-fi signal.
Other people on your network might be streaming games or videos, using up the bandwidth or you might be too far away from your router.
But another problem might be that the channel your router is using for wi-fi is being used by too many other people.
BBC Click’s Kate Russell shows you some tips on how to fix this.
20 May 2020
