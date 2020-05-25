Can gaming help loneliness?

Video

Loneliness can be an issue for many people at the best of times, but especially while the ongoing coronavirus pandemic requires people to stay socially distant.

But gamers like 22-year-old Millicent say their online activities have helped them stay connected to friends and family during the crisis.

