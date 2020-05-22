Click News: Drones help to plant seedpods
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Drones help to plant seedpods and other tech news

BBC Click's Marc Cieslak looks at some of the best technology news stories including:

  • Inventor Sir James Dyson tops the Sunday Times UK Rich List
  • Drones deliver automated defibrillators to locations where people are having cardiac arrests in Sweden and help plant seedpods near Toronto
  • Robotics firm Rocos demonstrates how Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot can be used in farming

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick

  • 22 May 2020
Go to next video: Poor video calling? Tech advice to fix it