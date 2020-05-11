Media player
Coronavirus: Robot dog enforces social distancing in Singapore park
A robot dog is patrolling one of Singapore's parks as part of coronavirus-related trial.
The machine - made by US-based Boston Dynamics - is fitted with a camera to monitor how busy Bishan-Ang Moh Kio Park becomes.
It also carries a loudspeaker to broadcast social-distancing messages.
11 May 2020
