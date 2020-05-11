Robot dog enforces social distancing in Singapore
Coronavirus: Robot dog enforces social distancing in Singapore park

A robot dog is patrolling one of Singapore's parks as part of coronavirus-related trial.

The machine - made by US-based Boston Dynamics - is fitted with a camera to monitor how busy Bishan-Ang Moh Kio Park becomes.

It also carries a loudspeaker to broadcast social-distancing messages.

