Click News: A passenger drone hotel

A passenger drone hotel
Video

A passenger drone hotel and other technology news

BBC Click's Jen Copestake looks at some of the best technology news stories including:

  • Facial recognition company, Facewatch, says it will upgrade its security cameras to recognise people even when they are wearing a mask
  • Autonomous aerial vehicle company EHang announces a passenger drone-themed hotel
  • Boston Dynamic’s robot dog Spot patrols a park in Singapore to enforce social distancing

  • 15 May 2020
