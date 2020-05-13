Iceland's ancestry records give coronavirus clues

Video

Iceland has a record of its people's ancestry going back 1,000 years, and therefore it has some idea of who shares genes with who.

Icelanders have also been donating blood to the company called Decode Genetics for years, which is deep frozen in a blood bank.

It has given the country an advantage into understanding the genetic makeup of coronavirus, how it affects people differently and how it can mutate and spread.

BBC Click talks to the director of Decode Genetics, Kári Stefánsson, to find out more.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick