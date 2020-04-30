First look at Viking-themed Assassin's Creed

Media player
Assassin's Creed Valhalla: First look at Viking-themed game
The history-inspired third-person action franchise Assassin’s Creed returns this year, with a 9th Century Viking adventure.
Developer Ubisoft has revealed that the game will be among the first released on next-generation consoles.
BBC Click’s Marc Cieslak caught up with the game's creative director Ashraf Ismail to talk longships, Viking settlements and the unique smell of York’s Jorvick centre.
30 Apr 2020
