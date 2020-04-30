First look at Viking-themed Assassin's Creed

Video

The history-inspired third-person action franchise Assassin’s Creed returns this year, with a 9th Century Viking adventure.

Developer Ubisoft has revealed that the game will be among the first released on next-generation consoles.

BBC Click’s Marc Cieslak caught up with the game's creative director Ashraf Ismail to talk longships, Viking settlements and the unique smell of York’s Jorvick centre.

