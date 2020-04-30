Irish drone delivery trial takes flight
A drone delivery trial in the small town of Moneygall, Ireland, is bringing prescription medications to the door of those in isolation.

The proof of concept for Manna Aero is supposed to show how drone deliveries could be practical for hundreds of similarly sized towns across Ireland and the UK.

They hope to roll out similarly testing in Wales shortly.

