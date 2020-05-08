Click News: Robot offers help to human co-workers
Robot offers help to human co-workers and other tech stories

BBC Click's Jen Copestake looks at some of the best of the week's technology stories including:

  • Full body disinfection pods are tested at Hong Kong airport
  • Nasa announces a film with actor Tom Cruise
  • A robot which can collaborate with humans to provide a second pair of hands is unveiled

  • 08 May 2020
