Click News: Robot offers help to human co-workers

Robot offers help to human co-workers and other tech stories
BBC Click's Jen Copestake looks at some of the best of the week's technology stories including:
- Full body disinfection pods are tested at Hong Kong airport
- Nasa announces a film with actor Tom Cruise
- A robot which can collaborate with humans to provide a second pair of hands is unveiled
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
-
08 May 2020
