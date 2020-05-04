Media player
Covid-19: Investigating the spread of fake coronavirus news
While false claims about coronavirus have been hard to miss, the interests and ideologies underneath them have been far less visible.
BBC Click's Carl Miller and the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, an anti-extremism think tank, investigated the groups behind fake news about the pandemic and discovered that many have far-right leanings.
04 May 2020
